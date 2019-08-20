La congresista estadounidense Ilhan Omar, una de las legisladoras a las que Israel vetó la entrada al país, sugirió este lunes al Congreso condicionar la ayuda económica al Gobierno de Bejamín Netanyahu hasta que garantice los derechos de los palestinos.
Democratic Representative from Minnesota Ilhan Omar (R) answers a question from a reporter during a news conference as Democratic Representative from Michigan Rashida Tlaib (L) looks on at the Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, 19 August 2019. EFE/Craig Lassig