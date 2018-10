A handout photo made available by the Florida National Guard on 13 October 2018 shows the Florida National Guard's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) reconnaissance team's mission perform an initial recon of Mexico Beach, in Panama City, Florida, USA, 11 October 2018, following Hurricane Michael's landfall. EFE/EPA/FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD/STAFF SGT. CARMEN FLEISCHMANN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

