Heads of State attend attend the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. EFE/EPA

US President Donald J. Trump (L) arrives to attend the G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada 09 June 2018. The G7 Summit runs from 08 to 09 June in Charlevoix, Canada. EFE/EPA