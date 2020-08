Un tiroteo junto a la Casa Blanca retrasa la rueda de prensa de Trump

US President Donald J. Trump is removed from the White House Briefing Room by a US Secret Service agent during a press conference in Washington, DC, USA, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

A United States Secret Service officer stands outside the White House Briefing Room after US President Donald J. Trump is removed by a US Secret Service agent during a press conference in Washington, DC, USA, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL