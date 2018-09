Democratic Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker (Back L), Democratic Senator of California Kamala Harris (Back C) and Democratic Senator from Connecticut Richard Blumenthal (Back R) stand behind Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar (Front L) of Minnesota and Chris Coons (Front R) of Delaware; during voting as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance to the Senate floor the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 28 September 2018. The committee voted to advance Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor, the day after he and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford both testified on allegations of sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA