Dawn Davis stands on the porch of her home as floodwaters from Hurricane Florence rise in Lumberton, North Carolina USA. The Cape Fear River Valley, like many other river systems in eastern North Carolina, are expected to flood at record levels. EFE

Erick Martinez (C) grills chicken on the porch of his home as floodwaters from Hurricane Florence rise in the Magnolia Mobile Home Park north of Lumberton, North Carolina USA. The Cape Fear River Valley, like many other river systems in eastern North Carolina, are expected to flood at record levels. (Estados Unidos, Florencia) EFE/EPA