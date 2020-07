College student Laura Montilla, who alleges she was injured while being wrongfully arrested by the LAPD during a protest last month, poses in Los Angeles, California USA, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

College student Laura Montilla, who alleges she was injured while being wrongfully arrested by the LAPD during a protest last month, poses in Los Angeles, California USA, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA