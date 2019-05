Car dealership after a large tornado hit the town of El Reno, Oklahoma, 26 May 2019. Days of storms and rain have left flooding and tornado destruction across the country. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA

A building is destroyed after a large tornado hit the town of El Reno, Oklahoma, 26 May 2019. Days of storms and rain have left flooding and tornado destruction across the country. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA