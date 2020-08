Alcalde de Miami pide detener venta de fertilizantes para proteger la bahía

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez holding press conference regarding Biscayne Bay water situation at Morningside Park in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Miami Dade staffs are installing a water pump to oxygenate the water as part of the measures to prevent the marine lifeís death at Morningside Park in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH