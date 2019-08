California Governor Gavin Newsom (C) speaks with the media as he and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger view new firefighting equipment for CAL FIRE in McClellan Park, California, USA, 01 August 2019.EFE/EPA/John G. Mabanglo

California Governor Gavin Newsom (C) and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Not Shown) meet pilots of a modified Black Hawk while viewing new firefighting equipment for CAL FIRE in McClellan Park, California, USA, 01 August 2019. EFE/EPA/John G. Mabanglo