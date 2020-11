Supporters of President Trump who are questioning, without evidence, the legitimacy of the state's vote counting, gather outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 06 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Michael Breitenbach (C) of Philadelphia, gets emotional while listening to the song 'God Bless America' while standing with other supporters of President Trump who are questioning, without evidence, the legitimacy of the state's vote counting, gather outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 06 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE