Sisters Brandy (L) and Casey Rubin (R) place flowers at the small roadway memorial where jogger Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia, USA, 07 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

A small roadway memorial marks the area where jogger Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia, USA, 07 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER