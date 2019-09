Activists protest the destruction of the Amazon during a Global Day of Action for the Amazon in front of the Consulate General of Brazil in Washington, DC, USA, 05 September 2019.EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

Activists protest the destruction of the Amazon during a Global Day of Action for the Amazon in front of the Consulate General of Brazil in Washington, DC, USA, 05 September 2019.EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew