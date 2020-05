EE.UU. se expone a nuevos brotes de COVID-19 por desescalada imprudente

Senators listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaking remotely during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL

Senators listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speak remotely during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL