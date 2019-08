Beachgoers play in the surf near the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, USA, 30 August 2019.EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Workers clean up the outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store after boarding up its windows in preparation for Hurricane Dorian in Cocoa Beach, Florida, USA, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo