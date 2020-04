Olga Perez, 79, is putting on protective gloves in the Publix Supermarket's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera

A masked woman stands in the front entrance of the assisted living for elderly Blue Lagoon Residential Plaza in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera