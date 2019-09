Greta Thunberg (C), the 16 year old climate change activist from Sweden, participates in a School Strike for Climate reform on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

Student activists participate in a School Strike for Climate reform on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 September 2019.EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew