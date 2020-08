A structure burns as firefighters attempt to extinguish the Hennessey Fire near Vacaville, California, USA, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

Firefighters attempt to extinguish the Hennessey Fire near Vacaville, California, USA, 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports the fire has burnt over 10,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS