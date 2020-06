A protestor throws back a tear gas canister towards the police line during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, shows George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as one officer knelt on his neck. EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

Protestors raise their hands in the air while chanting 'Hands up! Don'Äôt shoot!' during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM