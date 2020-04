A mask seller look at grocery store workers protesting for greater protections agianst coronavirus and COVID-19, outside of a Food 4 Less store in Los Angeles, California USA, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Eugene Garcia

Shoppers look on as grocery store workers protesting for greater protections agianst coronavirus and COVID-19, outside of a Food 4 Less store in Los Angeles, California USA, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Eugene Garcia