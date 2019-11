A young child and his parents (L) watch as the 'Goku' balloon floats down Central Park West during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes

The 'Illumination Presents Dr. Seuss' The Grinch' balloon floats down Central Park West during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes