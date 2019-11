Workers help stabilize the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as it is lifted into place in Rockefeller Center Plaza in New York, New York, USA, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

Workers lift the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree into place in Rockefeller Center Plaza in New York, New York, USA, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane