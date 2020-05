Nueva York cierra su metro por las noches para desinfectarlo

An MTA worker disinfects a train car after the suspension of service for the night at the Coney Island station in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York City police officers escort a person off of a train as part of the suspension of service for the night at the Coney Island station in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 06 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE