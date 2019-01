The Cosmic Fit Club protest in front of the Trump International Hotel on Central Park West during the Women's March to protest the policies of US President Donald J. Trump, in New York, New York, USA, 19 January 2019. EFE/EPA

Protesters march down Central Park West during the Women's March to protest the policies of US President Donald J. Trump in New York, New York, USA, 19 January 2019. EFE/EPA