A patient is transported by paramedics to the emergency room of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx, New York, USA, 09 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A family reacts to upsetting news about a loved one outside of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx, New York, USA, 09 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE