Visitors crowd the beach during the Memorial Day holiday weekend as Southern California sees a relaxing of restrictions that were in place to due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Newport Beach, California, USA, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

