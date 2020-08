People march during a protest in response to the shooting on 23 August by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was trying to get into his car with his children, in New York, New York, USA, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

