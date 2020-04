5 millones de personas mayores de 60 años viven la cuarentena en Florida

Customers are wearing protective masks while they are shopping at President Supermarket, where only a limited number of people are allowed to enter at a time, in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera

President Supermarket cashiers wear protective masks while working at the store in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera