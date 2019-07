Alex Taylor, 9 looks at a damaged building and car after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit California EFE/EPA/Peter DaSilva/File

A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) showing an intensity map of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit Searles Valley in San Bernardino county, about 160km northeast of Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES