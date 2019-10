Protestors with the group Extinction Rebellion block an intersection in Times Square with a boat and a human chain as part of a climate change protest in New York, New York, USA, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

An activist with the group Extinction Rebellion looks up at police officers while super glued to a boat blocking an intersection in Times Square as part of a climate change direct action in New York, New York, USA, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane