People participate in a march to observe Juneteenth, with the Washington Monument seen behind, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2020. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the liberation of people who had been slaves in the US. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

