Armed police officers patrol near the Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, 17 March 2019. A gunman killed 50 worshippers and injured 50 more at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid on 15 March, 28-year-old Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, has appeared in court on 16 March and charged with murder. (Atentado, Nueva Zelanda) EFE/EPA/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT